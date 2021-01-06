Digital Battlespace

Netherlands orders Israeli-made vehicle computers

6th January 2021 - 16:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Elbit to provide latest-generation tactical computers for Royal Netherlands Army.

The Dutch MoD is buying tactical computers for Royal Netherlands Army vehicles from Elbit Systems, under a contract worth about $24 million.

Work will be completed by mid-2024.

Elbit Systems will equip various platforms with its seventh-generation Enhanced Tactical Computer (ETC), replacing legacy ETCs that were supplied by the Israeli ...

