How the Five Eyes militaries are discovering the power of the network (podcast)

8th July 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Studio

In this bonus episode of the Shephard Defence Podcast, we bring you the second episode from the latest series of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast.

Sponsored by our partner Viasat, the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast looks at the origins of the Five Eyes arrangement, considers what it means for military interoperability, and hears how the unique partnership should evolve for the future.

In this episode, we dive deeper into military connectivity and hear how the Five Eyes partners are developing new CONOPS based on the model of multi-domain operations.

The US and its allies must adapt to this new character of warfare because they will not have control over every domain of the battlespace on the battlefields of tomorrow.

