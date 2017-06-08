EW Europe: Direction finding gets flexible

A new direction finding system with increased levels of performance has been launched by National Instruments.

The company has recently launched its USRP 2945 software defined radio direction finder system with its LabView software that is designed to have improved accuracy and the ability to be platform and software agnostic.

Jeremy Twaits, senior marketing engineer for RF and communications at National Instruments, told Shephard that there are challenges synchronising systems that have multiple receivers.

To get the most accurate reading from a direction finding system requires signals to be managed and processed in almost real time, reducing the chance