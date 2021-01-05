Digital Battlespace
Egypt requests LAIRCM system from US
Northrop Grumman is set to supply a Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) anti-missile system and related equipment to the Egyptian government for installation on an Airbus A340-200 VIP aircraft, pending approval by Congress.
Under a proposed $104 million FMS deal, the company will provide
one AN/AAQ-24(V) system, six ...
