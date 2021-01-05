Digital Battlespace

Egypt requests LAIRCM system from US

5th January 2021 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Northrop Grumman will provide AN/AAQ-24(V) if FMS deal is approved.

Northrop Grumman is set to supply a Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) anti-missile system and related equipment to the Egyptian government for installation on an Airbus A340-200 VIP aircraft, pending approval by Congress.

Under a proposed $104 million FMS deal, the company will provide

one AN/AAQ-24(V) system, six ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace