D&S 2017: TSG demonstrates ADCCS
TSG IT Advanced Systems is using Defense & Security Thailand 2017 to highlight the capabilities of its Air Defense Command and Control System (ADCCS).
The ADCCS is designed to take inputs from a large number of sensors and radars of various types, and create an adaptive, complete, detailed, and precise air situation picture.
Threats including UAS, aircraft and cruise missiles can be detected by the system, with the ADCCS providing their position, direction of movement, speed, and height to deliver a comprehensive situational image. The system’s command and control tools enable the planning of air operations, performance assessment, and real-time display.
In addition to the air situation picture generator the system consists of a number of components, including a battle management system which provides information and support facilities to the controller. The operator workstation can be customised to support the operational requirements of each specific user, and the system management and control component assures high operational availability by providing monitoring and control of system resources and parameters, and enables a quick recovery from failures without loss of operational information. A supervisor station enables the operator to define, monitor, and reconfigure the various system components and resources.
Arnon Haramaty, VP and C4ISTAR division manager, said: ‘Our ADCCS – developed by our skilled and experienced team, each with an aerial operational background – is in use by leading armed forces around the world.
'In order to help these global customers maintain and update the system, we usually transfer to them the knowledge required to independently maintain the system.’
More from Defense & Security 2017 News
-
D&S 2017: Thailand rains down rockets and artillery
The Thai Ministry of Defence (MoD) displayed its newest artillery project at the Defense & Security 2017 expo in Bangkok, this being an effort to …
-
D&S 2017: Thai military’s UAV research bears fruit
The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is working on a platform called the Fixed-wing UAV with VTOL-Enabling Capability (FUVEC), displaying one of four prototypes at the …
-
D&S 2017: Terma targets Royal Thai Navy (video)
Danish company Terma is targeting the Royal Thai Navy with its range of surveillance, combat management and decoy products with upcoming contracts currently in the …
-
D&S 2017: Show highlights (video)
As Defense and Security 2017 draws to a close Gordon Arthur, Asia/Pacific editor at Shephard Media, talks through some of the news from the week.
-
D&S 2017: Leonardo torpedoes into Thailand (video)
Leonardo showcased its A224MOD3 underwater torpedo at Defense and Security 2017 as the company pursues opportunities with the Royal Thai Navy. Shephard spoke with Marco Rossi, …
-
D&S 2017: Serbs showcasing arms in Thailand
Belgrade-based Yugoimport-SDPR exhibited a wide array of new weapon systems at the Defence & Security 2017 expo, held in Bangkok from 6-9 November. 'Our participation in …