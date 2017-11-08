D&S 2017: TSG demonstrates ADCCS

TSG IT Advanced Systems is using Defense & Security Thailand 2017 to highlight the capabilities of its Air Defense Command and Control System (ADCCS).

The ADCCS is designed to take inputs from a large number of sensors and radars of various types, and create an adaptive, complete, detailed, and precise air situation picture.

Threats including UAS, aircraft and cruise missiles can be detected by the system, with the ADCCS providing their position, direction of movement, speed, and height to deliver a comprehensive situational image. The system’s command and control tools enable the planning of air operations, performance assessment, and real-time display.

In addition to the air situation picture generator the system consists of a number of components, including a battle management system which provides information and support facilities to the controller. The operator workstation can be customised to support the operational requirements of each specific user, and the system management and control component assures high operational availability by providing monitoring and control of system resources and parameters, and enables a quick recovery from failures without loss of operational information. A supervisor station enables the operator to define, monitor, and reconfigure the various system components and resources.

Arnon Haramaty, VP and C4ISTAR division manager, said: ‘Our ADCCS – developed by our skilled and experienced team, each with an aerial operational background – is in use by leading armed forces around the world.

'In order to help these global customers maintain and update the system, we usually transfer to them the knowledge required to independently maintain the system.’