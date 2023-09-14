To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Conversation with the CEO - Intelsat's David Wajsgras (video)

14th September 2023 - 11:22 GMT | by Studio

David Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat, speaks with Shephard Studio about the company's role as a global satellite operator focusing on defence and security, highlighting trends in geostationary (GEO) and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and emphasising the need for interoperability to enable seamless, global connectivity.

Brought to you in partnership with Intelsat

Stop by booth H6-152 at DSEI to discover more about how mobile SATCOM can connect all your forces.

