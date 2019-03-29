To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Chinese cyber-attack targets maritime suppliers

29th March 2019 - 13:00 GMT | by Angus Batey in London

RSS

The security of computer networks and digital systems represents a growing area of concern for both civilian and state-owned entities active in the maritime domain, but attention has tended to focus on attacks in which maritime systems were not necessarily intended targets. 

For example, the Wannacry ransomware outbreak of 2017 caused extensive disruption and significant financial loss to the shipping giant Maersk, though neither the company nor the sector was specifically targeted. 

This trend, however, is changing. A 4 March report from cybersecurity firm FireEye described a long-term 'cyber espionage operation', ongoing since 2013, which the authors attribute 'with moderate

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Angus Batey

Author

Angus Batey

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from China Rising: Special Report

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us