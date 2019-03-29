Chinese cyber-attack targets maritime suppliers

The security of computer networks and digital systems represents a growing area of concern for both civilian and state-owned entities active in the maritime domain, but attention has tended to focus on attacks in which maritime systems were not necessarily intended targets.

For example, the Wannacry ransomware outbreak of 2017 caused extensive disruption and significant financial loss to the shipping giant Maersk, though neither the company nor the sector was specifically targeted.

This trend, however, is changing. A 4 March report from cybersecurity firm FireEye described a long-term 'cyber espionage operation', ongoing since 2013, which the authors attribute 'with moderate