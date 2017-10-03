AUSA 2017: US Army tests MANET counter-UAS solution

AUSA 2017: Bassett talks army modernisation (video)
Maj Gen David Bassett, Program Executive Officer of Ground Combat Systems, speaks with Shephard about the US Army's modernisation, budgetary challenges and the next-generation of combat …
Radio manufacturer Rajant Corporation has disclosed details of a Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) counter-UAS solution currently undergoing evaluation with the US Army’s Program Manager for Counter-Rockets, Artillery and Mortars (PM CRAM).
Speaking to Shephard at the Defence Communications conference in Krakow, Poland on 26th September, company officials explained how its concept, which has yet to be named, is currently undergoing field tests in Morehead, Kentucky.
According to Barry McElroy, Senior VP for sales at Rajant Corporation, the company’s solution comprises a swarm of approximately 20 vertical take off/landing UAVs pre-positioned at a forward operating base which can be triggered by
