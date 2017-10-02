To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2017: Resurgence of the HF radio

2nd October 2017 - 15:00 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in London

As military users look to High Frequency (HF) radio technology to support operations in SATCOM denied areas, radio manufacturer Harris will soon deliver its 1,000th next-generation HF radio.

Initially launched in February 2017 as the exportable Falcon III RF-300H Manpack solution Harris confirmed to Shephard the domestic US variant will be known as the AN/PRC-160, a follow on from its AN/PRC-150.

The AN/PRC-160 is a wideband HF radio that has the ability to transfer data, including files and images, as well as voice, an enhancement from its AN/PRC-150 predecessor.

Speaking to Shephard Chris Aebli, vice president of US Department

