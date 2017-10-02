AUSA 2017: Resurgence of the HF radio
As military users look to High Frequency (HF) radio technology to support operations in SATCOM denied areas, radio manufacturer Harris will soon deliver its 1,000th next-generation HF radio.
Initially launched in February 2017 as the exportable Falcon III RF-300H Manpack solution Harris confirmed to Shephard the domestic US variant will be known as the AN/PRC-160, a follow on from its AN/PRC-150.
The AN/PRC-160 is a wideband HF radio that has the ability to transfer data, including files and images, as well as voice, an enhancement from its AN/PRC-150 predecessor.
Speaking to Shephard Chris Aebli, vice president of US Department
