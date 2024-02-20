Sweden commits US$684.7 million in equipment and funds to Ukraine
Sweden has announced its 15th and largest support package to Ukraine, a commitment worth SEK7.1 billion (US$684.7 million) which will include naval and marine systems, as well as a budget to purchase more BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 combat vehicles.
The funding, along with an addition of SEK700 million in package 14, has brought Sweden’s total military support to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022 to SEK30 billion.
The package included a maritime initiative that includes Combat Boat 90s, small and fast motorboats (G-boats), and underwater weapons.
The package also featured artillery ammunition, an anti-aircraft system, light anti-tank weapons, recoilless rifles, hand grenades, medical equipment, medical transport vehicles, food, and financial support to bilateral and multilateral projects or funds.
Specific elements of the package included 155mm ammunition worth about SEK2 billion and, according to a government statement, “Sweden is engaged in a dialogue about this matter with Denmark and Finland”.
The maritime commitment consisted of 10 Combat Boat 90s, 20 Group Boats (G-boats) and underwater weapons worth about SEK1.1 billion.
The package featured Saab RBS 70 anti-aircraft system and BGM-71 (RBS 55) light anti-tank weapons, as well as recoilless rifles with ammunition, personal equipment in the form of hand grenades, medical equipment, medical transport vehicles and food.
According to the Swedish government, the equipment in the support package has been used by the Swedish Armed Forces, but it has “made the assessment that it may be donated if replacement purchases are made soon”.
