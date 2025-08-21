To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Israel defence ministry pushes ambitious spending plans for tanks, drones and KC-46 aircraft

Israel defence ministry pushes ambitious spending plans for tanks, drones and KC-46 aircraft

21st August 2025 - 15:05 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

Israel previously purchased four KC-46 aircraft. (Photo: Boeing)

The procurement and acceleration production plans – some of which still await approval – across the air and land domains will aim to strengthen the operational needs of the Israel Defense Forces.

The Israel Ministry of Defence (IMoD) and Defence Procurement Committee have pushed forward a swathe of new plans to accelerate tank capacity and procure thousands of First Person View (FPV) drones to enhance the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) operational and manoeuvring capabilities.

One procurement plan has borne fruit so far. Israeli company, XTEND, was awarded a tender worth “millions of dollars”, from the IMoD procurement department, to supply thousands of First Person View (FPV) drones to the IDF. The drones will reportedly be delivered in the “coming months”, according to the IMoD.

Part of the domestic ‘Blue and White’ procurement,

  • US reforms its defence acquisition system to focus on commercial capabilities

    US reforms its defence acquisition system to focus on commercial capabilities

    This shift is planned to accelerate the procurement and fielding of capabilities. As part of this strategy, the US also intends modernise its regulations in an attempt to change its bureaucratic and risk-averse culture.

  • Australia’s Exercise Talisman Sabre concludes after a series of firsts

    Australia’s Exercise Talisman Sabre concludes after a series of firsts

    More than 40,000 military personnel from 19 participating nations took part in the 11th iteration of the biennial Exercise Talisman Sabre multi-domain event which was held across Australia and in Papua New Guinea.

  • US Africa Command targets logistic solutions

    US Africa Command targets logistic solutions

    AFRICOM is seeking IT systems and supply chain management solutions to enhance interoperability and standardise logistical processes in its area of responsibility.

  • Rheinmetall sales up by almost a quarter on wave of German spending

    Rheinmetall sales up by almost a quarter on wave of German spending

    Germany’s Rheinmetall released its 1H 2025 results on 7 August, continuing the strong growth of recent years. A particular highlight of the result’s presentation was the Skyranger air defence system for which the company is predicting sales of about US$8.2 billion from the German Government before the end of the year.

  • Defence companies continue to ride procurement wave

    Defence companies continue to ride procurement wave

    Vehicle and technology companies are reporting substantial growth compared to the first half of 2024. Italy’s Fincantieri saw revenues jump 24% for the first half of the year compared to 2024 and Thales up 6.8% for the same period. General Dynamics reported second quarter revenue growth of 8.9% for the second quarter compared to last year and MilDef reported organic order intake growth of 58%.

  • Singapore plots a way forward with new technology and formation reform

    Singapore plots a way forward with new technology and formation reform

    Singapore spends about 3.5% of GDP on defence and the section’s budget sits on high on the proportion of national spending. The country is investing in uncrewed technology, medium- and long-range fires and new submarines and ships with the hunt also on for new maritime patrol aircraft.

