UH-60V Black Hawk flies with digital cockpit

The UH-60V Black Hawk helicopter has flown for the first time with Northrop Grumman's Integrated Avionics Suite digitized cockpit, the company announced on 13 February.

Northrop Grumman has developed the avionics suite under a 2014 contract. The scalable, fully integrated and open architecture-based cockpit design replaces older analogue gauges with digital electronic instrument displays.

The UH-60V digital cockpit solution is aligned with the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) standard and supports integration of off-the-shelf hardware and software, enabling rapid insertion of capabilities in multiple avionics platforms while reducing cost and risk for system integration and upgrades.

The UH-60V Black Hawk programme will modernise the US Army's fleet of UH-60L helicopters through cost-effective cockpit upgrades. The new system is nearly identical to the UH 60M pilot-vehicle interface, providing common training and operational employment.

The UH-60V will meet Federal Aviation Administration and European Aviation Safety Agency's Global Air Traffic Management requirements, enabling the aircraft to fly in military and civilian airspace worldwide. It is also certifiable and compliant with safety-critical avionics standards such as DO-178C.

Ike Song, vice president, mission solutions, Northrop Grumman, said: 'This UH-60V first flight accomplishment reaffirms our open, safe and secure cockpit solutions that will enable the most advanced capabilities for warfighters. We remain committed to delivering an affordable, low-risk solution that provides long-term value and flexibility to customers.'