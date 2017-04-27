Quad A 2017: Defiant by name...
One of the offerings of the next-generation of rotorcraft being developed under the Pentagon's Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstration is the Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 coaxial compound.
While there were expectations the aircraft would take to the air for the first time this year, this timeline has now shifted into the beginning of 2018 due to on-going risk-reduction efforts, the team behind the SB-1 has confirmed.
Largely based on Sikorsky's S-97 coaxial design, the SB-1 is being developed under the JMR-TD alongside the V-280 from Bell Helicopter, which is expected to be flown for the first time this year.
Dan Spoor, VP
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Quad A Mission Solutions 2017 Show News
-
CAE aims for fixed wing training growth
Building on the success of its new Army fixed wing training program, CAE USA is looking for new opportunities and synergies at its facility in …
-
US Army Apaches train to counter-North Korean maritime SOF
US Army Apache helicopters are conducting training operations designed to counter the threat of North Korean maritime special operations forces. Designated 'maritime counter-SOF', the operations …
-
Quad A: Apache turret replacement develops
Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control is currently anticipating receipt of a producibility contract for its High Reliability Turret (HRT). According to Thomas Eldredge, director …
-
Quad A: Orbital ATK sharpens hatchet
While Orbital ATK may have used this week's Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) Mission Summit to unveil the latest model of their Hatchet munition, …
-
Quad A: Arnold finds launcher sweet spot
Arnold Defense is seeking to expand on both special operations and conventional aviation interest in its 12-shot rocket pod. Designated LWL-12A by the company, the …
-
Quad A: ITEP funding shutdown looming?
One point of agreement among Army leaders at this week's Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) Mission Summit has been the critical importance of the …