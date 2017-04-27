To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

​Quad A 2017: Defiant by name...

27th April 2017 - 13:00 GMT | by Helen Haxell in London

One of the offerings of the next-generation of rotorcraft being developed under the Pentagon's Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstration is the Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 coaxial compound.

While there were expectations the aircraft would take to the air for the first time this year, this timeline has now shifted into the beginning of 2018 due to on-going risk-reduction efforts, the team behind the SB-1 has confirmed.

Largely based on Sikorsky's S-97 coaxial design, the SB-1 is being developed under the JMR-TD alongside the V-280 from Bell Helicopter, which is expected to be flown for the first time this year.

Dan Spoor, VP

Helen Haxell

Author

Helen Haxell

Helen Haxell was Air Editor at Shephard Media, having joined in February 2016 as Editor

Read full bio

