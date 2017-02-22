To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pakistan orders more AW139s

22nd February 2017 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Leonardo has received an order from the government of Pakistan to deliver additional AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters, the company announced on 20 February.

The undisclosed number of aircraft will be deployed for utility and transport operations around the country.

Deliveries are expected to start in mid-2017.

The new helicopters will join an existing AW139 fleet that is deployed for search and rescue and emergency medical service operations.

