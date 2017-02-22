Pakistan orders more AW139s
Leonardo has received an order from the government of Pakistan to deliver additional AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters, the company announced on 20 February.
The undisclosed number of aircraft will be deployed for utility and transport operations around the country.
Deliveries are expected to start in mid-2017.
The new helicopters will join an existing AW139 fleet that is deployed for search and rescue and emergency medical service operations.
