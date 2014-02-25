Open menu Search

Heli-Expo 2014: Sikorsky finally receives Turkish Black Hawk contract

25th February 2014 - 22:08 GMT | by Tony Skinner in Anaheim

RSS

After almost three years of protracted contract negotiations, Sikorsky has finally come to an agreement with Turkey for the production of 109 Black Hawk helicopters.

The company was first announced the winner of the Turkish Utility Helicopter Programme (TUHP) in April 2011 but the complex nature of the agreement, which will see Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) gradually worked up as a full producer of the Black Hawk, has stalled a final agreement.

At the Heli-Expo exhibition in Anaheim, Sikorsky president Mick Maurer confirmed that the deal had been signed and would give the company a second source of production for

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Tony Skinner

Author

Tony Skinner

Tony Skinner is Shephard Media’s Creative Director, overseeing the strategic direction, content development and project …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Heli-Expo 2014

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us