Heli-Expo 2014: Sikorsky finally receives Turkish Black Hawk contract

After almost three years of protracted contract negotiations, Sikorsky has finally come to an agreement with Turkey for the production of 109 Black Hawk helicopters.

The company was first announced the winner of the Turkish Utility Helicopter Programme (TUHP) in April 2011 but the complex nature of the agreement, which will see Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) gradually worked up as a full producer of the Black Hawk, has stalled a final agreement.

At the Heli-Expo exhibition in Anaheim, Sikorsky president Mick Maurer confirmed that the deal had been signed and would give the company a second source of production for