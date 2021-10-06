USAF awards contract to design SIGINT sensor

Saab flight-tests 'magic box' to enable GNSS-denied Gripen operations
New sensor and data fusion system offered to Finland as part of Gripen offer for HX fighter programme, operational capability promised within five years.
Northrop Grumman Corp. will design a prototype sensor, including airborne and ground components, with an innovative, open standards-based hardware and software architecture that can be scaled and configured to fly on multiple types of manned and unmanned Air Force aircraft.
This contract is part of the Air Force’s Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology (GHOST) program and will provide USAF with a sensor for high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms.
The new sensor will also support rapid system enhancement, testing, accreditation and integration at the speed of relevance long into the future as the dynamic battlespace changes.
Vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman, Ben Davies, said: 'our platform-agnostic GHOST sensor is a next-generation intelligence data collection and exploitation system'.
