US Navy orders 17 new Super Hornets

The US Navy has awarded Boeing a US$1.3 billion contract for the procurement of 17 F/A-18 Super Hornets. The agreement, announced on March 19, also included the delivery of a technical data package vital for the sustained operation of the platforms.

“The Super Hornet remains a predominant aircraft in the carrier air wing and will continue to provide significant combat capability into the 2040s,” said Rear Adm John Lemmon, program executive officer for the US Navy’s Tactical Aircraft Programs.

Allocated by Congress, the funds for the purchase will address the existing shortfall in strike fighters within the Navy’s fleet. The contract, categorised as an “Undefinitised Contract Action”, will be expected to be finalised in the coming months.

Delivery of the newly contracted Super Hornets has been slated to commence in late-2026, with the final batch expected no later than early to mid-2027.