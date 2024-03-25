To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy orders 17 new Super Hornets

25th March 2024 - 13:43 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Delivery of the newly contracted Super Hornets has been slated to commence in late 2026. (Photo: US Navy)

New contract awarded to Boeing will see the delivery of 17 new F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet fighters and critical technical data.

The US Navy has awarded Boeing a US$1.3 billion contract for the procurement of 17 F/A-18 Super Hornets. The agreement, announced on March 19, also included the delivery of a technical data package vital for the sustained operation of the platforms. 

“The Super Hornet remains a predominant aircraft in the carrier air wing and will continue to provide significant combat capability into the 2040s,” said Rear Adm John Lemmon, program executive officer for the US Navy’s Tactical Aircraft Programs.

Allocated by Congress, the funds for the purchase will address the existing shortfall in strike fighters within the Navy’s fleet. The contract, categorised as an “Undefinitised Contract Action”, will be expected to be finalised in the coming months.

Delivery of the newly contracted Super Hornets has been slated to commence in late-2026, with the final batch expected no later than early to mid-2027.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us