  • US boosts missile buy with $7.8 billion in AMRAAM, JASSM and LRASM contracts

US boosts missile buy with $7.8 billion in AMRAAM, JASSM and LRASM contracts

4th August 2025 - 15:57 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The latest AMRAAM variant being test fired from an F-16 aircraft. (Photo: USAF)

Raytheon has been awarded a contract by the US Pentagon for Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and Lockheed Martin for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM) munitions as global demand increases.

The Pentagon has approved US$7.8 billion worth of contracts for the procurement and production of AMRAAM, JASSM and LRASM to build up its munitions stockpile for the US Air Force (USAF) and to sell as part of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) efforts.

Raytheon was awarded a $3.5 billion contract for AMRAAM production Lots 39 and 40– the largest contract in programme history, according to the company. Work is expected to be completed by Q3 of 2031, the US Department of Defense (DoD) noticed stated.

The contract for AMRAAM also includes FMS orders for the missiles to 19 countries, including

