US boosts missile buy with $7.8 billion in AMRAAM, JASSM and LRASM contracts

The Pentagon has approved US$7.8 billion worth of contracts for the procurement and production of AMRAAM, JASSM and LRASM to build up its munitions stockpile for the US Air Force (USAF) and to sell as part of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) efforts.

Raytheon was awarded a $3.5 billion contract for AMRAAM production Lots 39 and 40– the largest contract in programme history, according to the company. Work is expected to be completed by Q3 of 2031, the US Department of Defense (DoD) noticed stated.

The contract for AMRAAM also includes FMS orders for the missiles to 19 countries, including