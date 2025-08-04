US boosts missile buy with $7.8 billion in AMRAAM, JASSM and LRASM contracts
The Pentagon has approved US$7.8 billion worth of contracts for the procurement and production of AMRAAM, JASSM and LRASM to build up its munitions stockpile for the US Air Force (USAF) and to sell as part of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) efforts.
Raytheon was awarded a $3.5 billion contract for AMRAAM production Lots 39 and 40– the largest contract in programme history, according to the company. Work is expected to be completed by Q3 of 2031, the US Department of Defense (DoD) noticed stated.
The contract for AMRAAM also includes FMS orders for the missiles to 19 countries, including
More from Air Warfare
-
UK MoD posts market engagement for Tranche 2 of Loyal Wingman effort
The Preliminary Market Engagement Notice (PMEN) for Tranche 2 of Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) comes after the UK unveiled its first ACP, StormShroud, in May 2025.
-
BAE Systems lauds Turkey-Typhoon talks, says “two to three” years to meet possible Eurofighter production ramp up
The company saw a strong H1 2025 in terms of sales momentum and orders, with CEO Charles Woodburn noting that talks with Turkey on Eurofighter Typhoon were progressing “quickly”.
-
MBDA progresses Aster ramp-up with first accelerated delivery
The first delivery comes less than two years after the first joint order was placed. MBDA has committed to halving Aster production lead-time by 2026.
-
Australia awards multiple contracts to support counter-drone technologies
Under the multi-stage Project Land 156, Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD) is seeking systems to counter uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS). These contracts are the first in an effort to support technologies relevant to the effort.
-
Indonesia inks deal for 48 Kaan aircraft
While the Kaan aircraft is still in development, Indonesia is the first international customer to have committed to buy the aircraft, despite Jakarta’s lack of clarity over funds.
-
France’s Joint Light Helicopter programme advances with H160M flight tests
With three prototypes being built, the H160M is a militarised version of the H160. Once tests conclude, it will be delivered to the French armed forces from late 2028.