UK MoD posts market engagement for Tranche 2 of Loyal Wingman effort
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has published a PMEN for Tranche 2 of its ACP effort for the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) with a contract expected to be placed before 2029.
The notice detailed that the ACP should be designed to “operate with fourth, fifth and future generations of combat aircraft”. The notice also gave an estimated tender date for April 2026, with a subsequent estimated contract date between April 2027 to 2029 for the ACP.
A total of £24 million (US$31.8 million) has been estimated as the total value for the ACP Concept 1, Tranche 2, the MoD
