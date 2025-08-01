To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • UK MoD posts market engagement for Tranche 2 of Loyal Wingman effort

UK MoD posts market engagement for Tranche 2 of Loyal Wingman effort

1st August 2025 - 17:28 GMT | by Lucy Powell, Matty Todhunter in London, UK

Project Mosquito, the programme to develop a Loyal Wingman for the UK, was cancelled in 2022. (Image: Crown Copyright)

The Preliminary Market Engagement Notice (PMEN) for Tranche 2 of Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) comes after the UK unveiled its first ACP, StormShroud, in May 2025.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has published a PMEN for Tranche 2 of its ACP effort for the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) with a contract expected to be placed before 2029.

The notice detailed that the ACP should be designed to “operate with fourth, fifth and future generations of combat aircraft”. The notice also gave an estimated tender date for April 2026, with a subsequent estimated contract date between April 2027 to 2029 for the ACP.

A total of £24 million (US$31.8 million) has been estimated as the total value for the ACP Concept 1, Tranche 2, the MoD

