Teal snags USAF deal for sUAS and sets sights on Ukraine and domestic market

The company’s optimism, voiced during a conference on 9 August, follows hot on the heels of the announcement the previous day of the $2.6 million deal for 172 Teal 2 sUAS for USAF Security Forces, whose role is to defend air bases and other installations.

The Teal 2’s particular strength is its night vision capability and powerful AI software. It is the first sUAS to be equipped with Teledyne FLIR’s new Hadron 640R sensor and the company is teamed with Australia’s Athena AI.

The sUAS was only launched in April but dozens of systems have already been ordered for homeland