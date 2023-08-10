To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Teal snags USAF deal for sUAS and sets sights on Ukraine and domestic market

10th August 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The Teal 2 sUAS carries Teledyne FLIR’s new Hadron 640R sensor. (Photo: Teal Drones)

UAV manufacturer Teal Drones believes the market is opening up for its Teal 2 quadcopter sUAS in the US and in Europe as approved status is confirmed for the system in the former and strong interest from the latter, particularly in Ukraine where it expects to begin shipping the Teal 2s this year.

The company’s optimism, voiced during a conference on 9 August, follows hot on the heels of the announcement the previous day of the $2.6 million deal for 172 Teal 2 sUAS for USAF Security Forces, whose role is to defend air bases and other installations.

The Teal 2’s particular strength is its night vision capability and powerful AI software. It is the first sUAS to be equipped with Teledyne FLIR’s new Hadron 640R sensor and the company is teamed with Australia’s Athena AI.

The sUAS was only launched in April but dozens of systems have already been ordered for homeland

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

