Protecting the horizon
Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by BAE Systems
For more than 40 years, Compass Call has successfully delivered precise electromagnetic attack fires utilizing its mission operating system on the EC-130H airframe. Now, we’ve redesigned the operating system to enable rapid capability insertion to counter complex communication systems and continue to keep pace with emerging technologies utilized by adversaries.
Electromagnetic warfare is evolved when the redesigned mission operating system is united with the Gulfstream G550 CAEW platform. Designated as the EA-37B, the weapon system is optimized to wreak havoc on adversary decision makers. The total system provides warfighters with the utmost confidence now and into the future.
