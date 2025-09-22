To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Skunk Works reveals Vectis, a CCA for American and allied militaries

22nd September 2025 - 11:33 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

The Vectis has a highly capable, customisable and affordable agile drone framework, according to Skunk Works. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The configuration of the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) is stealthy and affordable, with “advanced manufacturing and digital engineering techniques” contributing to reducing costs and achieving affordable combat mass, according to Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works unveiled the Group 5 (MALE) UAV on 21 September 2025, pitching it as a survivable, stealthy, modular and lethal collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) for the US and the international market.

Lockheed describes the UAV as having a “customisable and affordable agile drone framework”, featuring open mission architectures, aligning with Government Reference Architecture. 

In terms of being paired with crewed fighters, the system will integrate with fifth and next-gen aircraft. Lockheed stated the aircraft had MDCX and other common control systems. It will provide multi-domain connectivity, whether standalone or as part of integrated teaming missions with crewed

