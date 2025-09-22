Skunk Works reveals Vectis, a CCA for American and allied militaries
Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works unveiled the Group 5 (MALE) UAV on 21 September 2025, pitching it as a survivable, stealthy, modular and lethal collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) for the US and the international market.
Lockheed describes the UAV as having a “customisable and affordable agile drone framework”, featuring open mission architectures, aligning with Government Reference Architecture.
In terms of being paired with crewed fighters, the system will integrate with fifth and next-gen aircraft. Lockheed stated the aircraft had MDCX and other common control systems. It will provide multi-domain connectivity, whether standalone or as part of integrated teaming missions with crewed
