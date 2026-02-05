To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore Airshow: Red Cat ramps up portfolio development amid “key” APAC opportunities

5th February 2026 - 11:29 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Singapore

Two Asia-Pacific countries have so far selected the Black Widow FPV drone. (Photo: Red Cat)

In the wake of its 1,842% year-on-year revenue increase in Q4 2025, Red Cat sees mass opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region as the company eyes an ongoing production increase and market growth.

Red Cat announced on day one of the Singapore Airshow that it had signed a contract with an as-yet-unnamed Asia-Pacific country which had selected its Black Widow systems. The systems will include two Black Widow aircraft and a ground control station, which are due to be delivered in 2026.

Speaking to Shephard on the opportunities for the company in the Asia-Pacific region, Stayne Hoff, business development director for Asia-Pacific at Red Cat, said Black Widow was a “key element” to its presence in the region. Further details on its latest Black Widow Asia-Pacific customer are due to be made public in

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard's Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

