Singapore Airshow: Red Cat ramps up portfolio development amid “key” APAC opportunities

Red Cat announced on day one of the Singapore Airshow that it had signed a contract with an as-yet-unnamed Asia-Pacific country which had selected its Black Widow systems. The systems will include two Black Widow aircraft and a ground control station, which are due to be delivered in 2026.

Speaking to Shephard on the opportunities for the company in the Asia-Pacific region, Stayne Hoff, business development director for Asia-Pacific at Red Cat, said Black Widow was a “key element” to its presence in the region. Further details on its latest Black Widow Asia-Pacific customer are due to be made public in