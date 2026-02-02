Singapore Airshow 2026: RSAF refreshes air transport capability as part of force modernisation

Singapore will rejuvenate its Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical airlift fleet through the acquisition of pre-owned C-130H aircraft, enabling the retirement of its sub-fleet of elderly C-130B airframes.

In response to written questions from the media on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow 2026 this week, Chief of Air Force Maj Gen Kelvin Fan stated: “After thorough evaluations, we have determined that the C-130 remains the best platform to meet our operational needs for the next 15 to 20 years.”

He continued: “The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is therefore acquiring used, but still well-maintained, C-130H aircraft to replace our