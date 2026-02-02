To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Singapore Airshow 2026: RSAF refreshes air transport capability as part of force modernisation

2nd February 2026 - 16:01 GMT | by Roy Choo in Singapore

The four ex-Spanish C-130Hs will replace a similar number of RSAF C-130Bs that are around 60 years old. (Photo: author)

Singapore is understood to have received three of four ex-Spanish C-130Hs from Blue Aerospace in recent weeks.

Singapore will rejuvenate its Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical airlift fleet through the acquisition of pre-owned C-130H aircraft, enabling the retirement of its sub-fleet of elderly C-130B airframes.

In response to written questions from the media on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow 2026 this week, Chief of Air Force Maj Gen Kelvin Fan stated: “After thorough evaluations, we have determined that the C-130 remains the best platform to meet our operational needs for the next 15 to 20 years.”

He continued: “The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is therefore acquiring used, but still well-maintained, C-130H aircraft to replace our

Roy Choo

Author

Roy Choo

Rex Choo is a freelance journalist based in Australia.

Read full bio

