Saab receives new missile pylon for testing and evaluation on Gripen E

20th July 2023 - 11:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

MELP5 under the fuselage of a Gripen fighter aircraft. (Photo: Saab)

Saab has taken delivery of MELP5 hardware for test-firing Meteor missiles on the Gripen E fighter aircraft.

L3Harris has begun delivering captive flight test Missile Eject Launcher, Pylon 5 (MELP5) hardware to Saab for trials on the Swedish company’s Gripen E multirole fighter aircraft. 

L3Harris developed the system under a design contract with Saab inked in 2014.

The units will support under-fuselage captive carriage of the Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile on Gripen E and clear the way for release trials.

The deliveries are occurring under a $27-million production contract with L3 Harris release and integrated solutions; business development specialist Lee Parnell said the company was now in the execution phase of the contract. 

The production

