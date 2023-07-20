Saab receives new missile pylon for testing and evaluation on Gripen E

L3Harris has begun delivering captive flight test Missile Eject Launcher, Pylon 5 (MELP5) hardware to Saab for trials on the Swedish company’s Gripen E multirole fighter aircraft.

L3Harris developed the system under a design contract with Saab inked in 2014.

The units will support under-fuselage captive carriage of the Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile on Gripen E and clear the way for release trials.

The deliveries are occurring under a $27-million production contract with L3 Harris release and integrated solutions; business development specialist Lee Parnell said the company was now in the execution phase of the contract.

