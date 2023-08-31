RTX awarded $7 million DoD funding for GhostEye MR radar development

GhostEye is the sensor for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and provides the surveillance and fire control sensor for the system and can detect, track and identify a variety of threats.

These awards are the first government contracts for GhostEye MR and funding will support continued radar development and then an operational assessment at White Sands Missile Range later this year.

The experiment at White Sands will assess the operational performance of GhostEye MR and evaluate how the radar provides surveillance cues and integrates with the combat-proven NASAMS.

This follows the Strategic Developmental Planning & Experimentation office's successful air base air defence experiment in Andøya, Norway in September 2022. This showcased NASAMS' ability to engage and intercept various advanced aerial threats using multiple Raytheon missile types and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace's Fire Distribution Center (FDC).

The operational assessment in September will build upon the capabilities demonstrated in Andøya by utilising the USAF’s relevant command and control to link GhostEye MR with NASAMS' FDC.

GhostEye MR leverages commonality with the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) that Raytheon is building for the US Army.