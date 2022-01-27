Raytheon gains StormBreaker production order

Raytheon Missiles & Defense completed development and integration of StormBreaker on the F-15E Strike Eagle in 2018. (Photo: USAF)

Raytheon will produce StormBreaker all-up rounds and containers for the USAF.

The USAF has issued another contract modification to Raytheon Missiles and Defense under the GBU-53/B StormBreaker precision-guided glide bomb contract.

The latest $91.77 million award from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, announced by the DoD on 25 January, covers the production of all-up rounds and containers.

Already fielded on the F-15E fighter aircraft, StormBreaker is currently also undergoing developmental and operational testing with the F-35B after the USN conducted a weapon drop and network connectivity test in November 2021.

Meanwhile the USN will declare IOC for StormBreaker on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet after operational testing on that aircraft concludes.