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Rapid APKWS integration sparks “strong” demand from Typhoon customers

24th June 2026 - 12:56 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Warton, UK

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APKWS guided rockets have been used in the Middle East on RAF Eurofighter Typhoons. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The recent operational use and success of the APKWS laser-guidance kit on the UK RAF’s Typhoons has driven demand from other Eurofighter customers for integration of the system on their own combat aircraft fleet, according to BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has noted “strong” demand from Eurofighter customers for its Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS), in the wake of rapid testing and a successful Middle East operation of the APKWS from a Eurofighter Typhoon.

While initial study began in late 2025, the air-to-surface trail firings began in February 2026 and integration of the APKWS pods on the UK RAF’s Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft in April – a testing and integration period which took around two months.

It moved from air-to-surface trials to air-to-air firings and was fielded as an Urgent Operational Requirement (UOR), making its operational debut in the

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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