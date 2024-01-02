To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland receives first batch of FA-50GF Fighting Eagle jets

2nd January 2024 - 14:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The introduction of the FA-50 into the Polish Air Force is expected to pave the way for the retirement of ageing Soviet-era MiG-29 and Su-22 aircraft. (Photo: KAI)

Poland's acquisition of 48 FA-50 advanced trainer and light fighters from KAI has culminated in the formal display of a dozen FA-50 Block 10 jets by the Polish Air Force.

The Polish Air Force (PAF) officially showcased all twelve Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) FA-50GF Fighting Eagles at the end of 2023.

The General Command of the PAF published a short video of the line-up ceremony on its X (formerly Twitter) page.

Poland’s Armament Agency (AA) signed two procurement contracts for 48 FA-50 advanced trainer and light fighters with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) in September 2022.

The first US$705 million deal covered the dozen FA-50 Block 10 jets – the same configuration as used by the Republic of Korea Air Force – that the Polish Air Force showed in its video.

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.



