Poland receives first batch of FA-50GF Fighting Eagle jets
The Polish Air Force (PAF) officially showcased all twelve Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) FA-50GF Fighting Eagles at the end of 2023.
The General Command of the PAF published a short video of the line-up ceremony on its X (formerly Twitter) page.
Poland’s Armament Agency (AA) signed two procurement contracts for 48 FA-50 advanced trainer and light fighters with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) in September 2022.
The first US$705 million deal covered the dozen FA-50 Block 10 jets – the same configuration as used by the Republic of Korea Air Force – that the Polish Air Force showed in its video.
