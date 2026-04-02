Norway revitalises effort to acquire a tactical-class UAV with $103 million competition
The Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) published a notice on 31 March 2026 inviting suppliers to pre-qualify for a framework agreement to deliver a small, tactical uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) to the nation. The country has been known to require a UAV of this class since first issuing a request for information (RfI) about a similar UAV in September 2022.
The March 2026 notice, published on the EU tenders website, stated that the maximum value of the framework agreement was up to NOK1 billion (US$103 million) for a four-year duration, with options for a two- or one-year extension.
Given the tactical-class UAV
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