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Norway revitalises effort to acquire a tactical-class UAV with $103 million competition

2nd April 2026 - 11:48 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

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Schiebel’s Camcopter S-100 is one of the most popular VTOL-capable tactical-class UAVs. Norway could potentially acquire it for this effort. (Photo: Schiebel)

Norway first scoped the requirement in 2022, and included it in a defence strategy document in 2023. The announcement of a new framework agreement appears to have breathed fresh life into the effort.

The Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) published a notice on 31 March 2026 inviting suppliers to pre-qualify for a framework agreement to deliver a small, tactical uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) to the nation. The country has been known to require a UAV of this class since first issuing a request for information (RfI) about a similar UAV in September 2022.

The March 2026 notice, published on the EU tenders website, stated that the maximum value of the framework agreement was up to NOK1 billion (US$103 million) for a four-year duration, with options for a two- or one-year extension.

Given the tactical-class UAV

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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