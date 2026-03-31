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Long-range drone acquisition axed as Norway announces $11.75 billion spending uplift

31st March 2026 - 13:41 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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Norway and the UK are collaborating for the former to build up expertise in long-range drones; the UK operates GA-ASI’s MQ-9B Protector. (Photo: GA-ASI)

Norway’s funding boost will help the country reach 3.5% of GDP on defence spending by 2035, with autonomous systems part of the long list of priorities alongside frigate acquisition and development of a new Finnmark Brigade.

Norway has published plans to boost its defence spending by up to almost US$12 billion, outlining several priorities to improve its defence capabilities while also announcing programme cuts and delays.

On 27 March, Norway said that it would allocate a further NOK115 billion ($11.75 billion) to its Long-term Defence Plan over the next 10 years, bringing the country’s defence spend up to 3.5% of GDP. The new proposition extends its planning period out to 2040.

First presented in 2024, the original $163 billion plan covers the strategic direction of objectives for the country’s defence spending over 12 years. This additional funding

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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