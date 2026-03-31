Long-range drone acquisition axed as Norway announces $11.75 billion spending uplift

Norway has published plans to boost its defence spending by up to almost US$12 billion, outlining several priorities to improve its defence capabilities while also announcing programme cuts and delays.

On 27 March, Norway said that it would allocate a further NOK115 billion ($11.75 billion) to its Long-term Defence Plan over the next 10 years, bringing the country’s defence spend up to 3.5% of GDP. The new proposition extends its planning period out to 2040.

First presented in 2024, the original $163 billion plan covers the strategic direction of objectives for the country’s defence spending over 12 years. This additional funding