Kuwait awaits Typhoons

Senior Kuwaiti military officers and Sheikh Azzam Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti ambassador to Italy, line up in front of one of the initial two Typhoon Tranche 3A aircraft being delivered to Kuwait. (Photo: KUNA)

The first pair of 28 Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3A aircraft for the Kuwait Air Force are set to arrive in the country on 14 December.