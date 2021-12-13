Kuwait awaits Typhoons

General Atomics unveils its newest UAS
General Atomics has unveiled its newest UAS, the Mojave, which first flew this September.
The Kuwait Air Force has received its first pair of Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3A aircraft from Leonardo, according to state-run news agency KUNA.
The aircraft were handed over in Italy by Leonardo before their scheduled arrival in Kuwait on 14 December.
Sheikh Azzam Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti ambassador to Italy, said at the handover ceremony: ‘Today, with this step, we are entering a new phase of cooperation and coordination between the Italian and Kuwaiti Ministries of Defense in order to establish an industrial, technical and educational base in the State of Kuwait.’
Kuwait signed a €7.96 billion ($8.8 billion) contract with Leonardo in April 2016 for 28 Tranche 3A aircraft, to include Storm Shadow, Brimstone and other air-to-surface weapons.
Additional features of the Kuwaiti aircraft include the Lockheed Martin Sniper laser designator pod, the DRS-Cubic ACMI P5 combat training pod, enhanced VOR navigation aids and the Captor E-Scan radar with antenna repositioner.
Initial deliveries were scheduled originally for 2020 but Leonardo admitted in its half-year financial results presentation in July 2020 that a delay until 2021 was likely.
Following local media reports that Finland had selected the F-35 as the winner of HX, official confirmation now means Lockheed Martin has an even tighter grip on the European fighter market.
A third C-130 will be transferred to the Royal Jordanian Air Force in January 2022 under the C-130 Ramp-to-Ramp programme.
The UAV Leasing Company and HD Helicopters agree to jointly sell and lease helicopters to governmental agencies.
Australia is looking to purchase new UH-60s to replace its troubled NH90-based Taipans, even as its older S-70A-9s are finally withdrawn.
Series production of the BrahMos-A missile is now ready to commence, after a successful test firing this month.