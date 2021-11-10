Iraq orders T-50IQ repair, maintenance and training services

Boeing to integrate low-band jamming pod on Growlers
Next Generation Low-Band Jammer to be installed aboard EA-18G aircraft as part of wider EW upgrade programme.
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) announced on 8 November that it has received a $360 million contract from the Iraqi MoD to repair and maintain a fleet of trainer aircraft.
Under the three-year deal, KAI will perform MRO services for T-50IQ supersonic advanced trainers (the Iraqi designation of the T-50 Golden Eagle).
Additional work will include training programmes for Iraqi Air Force (IQAF) pilots and engineers.
Iraq received 24 T-50IQs from 2013 to 2019, to meet an IQAF lead-in fighter trainer requirement. Shephard Defence Insight forecasts an out-of-service date of 2038 for the Iraqi T-50 fleet.
The aircraft can be converted to light attack missions with weaponry such as the AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missile or Joint Direct Attack Munition.
Next Generation Low-Band Jammer to be installed aboard EA-18G aircraft as part of wider EW upgrade programme.
Lockheed Martin will produce 94 extended-range JASSM missiles for the USAF.
USAF chooses Lockheed Martin for a new decade of work under the ARES programme.
Thales Ground Master family of radars celebrated a milestone in September 2021 as it achieved its 100th deployment worldwide.
India's march towards a stealthy UCAV continues, with a taxi test of a technology demonstrator occurring recently.
French and Spanish companies sign teaming agreement during FEINDEF.