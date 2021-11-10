Iraq orders T-50IQ repair, maintenance and training services

Iraqi Air Force T-50IQ trainer aircraft. (Photo: Iraqi Air Force)

KAI will support a fleet of 24 T-50IQ supersonic advanced trainer aircraft in service with the Iraqi Air Force.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) announced on 8 November that it has received a $360 million contract from the Iraqi MoD to repair and maintain a fleet of trainer aircraft.

Under the three-year deal, KAI will perform MRO services for T-50IQ supersonic advanced trainers (the Iraqi designation of the T-50 Golden Eagle).

Additional work will include training programmes for Iraqi Air Force (IQAF) pilots and engineers.

Iraq received 24 T-50IQs from 2013 to 2019, to meet an IQAF lead-in fighter trainer requirement. Shephard Defence Insight forecasts an out-of-service date of 2038 for the Iraqi T-50 fleet.

The aircraft can be converted to light attack missions with weaponry such as the AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missile or Joint Direct Attack Munition.