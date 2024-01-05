To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Indonesia delays Mirage procurement, upgrades Sukhoi and F-16 fleet instead

5th January 2024 - 12:56 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Indonesia signed a $801.7 million deal for 12 Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets in January 2023. (Photo: Twitter)

Indonesia's procurement of 12 Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from Qatar has been delayed due to financial constraints, redirecting funds towards upgrading its existing fleet of Sukhoi Su-30 and Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft.

Indonesia's plan to acquire 12 Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from Qatar has hit a roadblock due to financial constraints, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the country’s MoD. The delay has prompted steering funds originally allocated for the Mirage purchase towards the enhancement of the country's existing fighter jets. 

Appearing on broadcaster TV One, Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak said this week that the delay was decided by the defence and finance ministries.

‘The government...has delayed the purchase of Mirage jets because our fiscal capacity, for the time being, cannot support such purchase,’ Dahnil said, adding that the military would use the

