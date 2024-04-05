Greece goes ahead with Black Hawk order

Greece has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the procurement 35 Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.

As reported by Shephard previously, Greece requested the purchase of Black Hawks, with engines, defensive aids, self-defence weapons and other associated equipment in a deal worth up to US$2 billion last December.

The Sikorsky helicopters will replace the current multi-role helicopter fleet that “will allow Greece to maintain the appropriate level of readiness to conduct combined operations”, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said at the time.

With its existing S-70B fleet and newly acquired MH-60R maritime helicopters for the Hellenic Navy, Greece will operate several variants of the Hawk family and benefit from the operational and sustainment advantages of fleet commonality, Lockheed said.

“The latest generation UH-60M Black Hawk will support the Hellenic Ministry of Defense’s ongoing modernisation and will serve as a dependable helicopter for vital national and allied security missions,” said Paul Lemmo, president of Sikorsky.

In addition to the Black Hawks, Greece could also acquire Leonardo-made AW139 multi-role helicopters to replace its Puma fleet that have been carrying out search and rescue (SAR) missions.