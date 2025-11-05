GA-ASI unveils Gambit 6 for air-to-ground operations
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has unveiled the latest variant in its Gambit uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) series – Gambit 6 – which is built for air-to-ground operations.
Disclosed at IQPC’s International Fighter Conference in Rome, Italy, GA-ASI said that the Gambit 6 collaborative combat aircraft (CCA), would be ready for international procurement by 2027. European missionised versions would then be deliverable in 2029.
“The modular architecture and signature-reducing internal weapons bay of Gambit 6 allow for easy integration of advanced autonomy, sensors and weapons systems, ensuring the aircraft can adapt to a wide range of operational scenarios,” GA-ASI
