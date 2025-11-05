To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GA-ASI unveils Gambit 6 for air-to-ground operations

5th November 2025 - 16:28 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

A rendering of Gambit 6. (Image: GA-ASI)

The new uncrewed combat aerial vehicle is built from the existing Gambit series, with a focus on deep precision strike and SEAD mission roles.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has unveiled the latest variant in its Gambit uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) series – Gambit 6 – which is built for air-to-ground operations.

Disclosed at IQPC’s International Fighter Conference in Rome, Italy, GA-ASI said that the Gambit 6 collaborative combat aircraft (CCA), would be ready for international procurement by 2027. European missionised versions would then be deliverable in 2029.

“The modular architecture and signature-reducing internal weapons bay of Gambit 6 allow for easy integration of advanced autonomy, sensors and weapons systems, ensuring the aircraft can adapt to a wide range of operational scenarios,” GA-ASI

