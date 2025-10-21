GA-ASI confirms selection to support US Navy’s CCA programme

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has confirmed its selection by the US Navy (USN) to support its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) design effort.

GA-ASI said that its design would emphasise a modular approach that could be rapidly configured to meet changing mission requirements.

In August, Breaking Defence reported that Northrop Grumman, Boeing, GA-ASI and Anduril had been selected to develop conceptual design for a carrier-based uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) for the USN’s CCA programme.

This confirmation makes GA-ASI the third company in the list to confirm their work on a USN CCA design. Anduril confirmed to Shephard in August