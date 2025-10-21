To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GA-ASI confirms selection to support US Navy’s CCA programme

21st October 2025 - 16:03 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

An artist’s rendering of a possible GA-ASI UAV design. (Image: GA-ASI)

The company is working on conceptual designs for the US Navy’s CCA programme alongside Anduril, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has confirmed its selection by the US Navy (USN) to support its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) design effort.

GA-ASI said that its design would emphasise a modular approach that could be rapidly configured to meet changing mission requirements.

In August, Breaking Defence reported that Northrop Grumman, Boeing, GA-ASI and Anduril had been selected to develop conceptual design for a carrier-based uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) for the USN’s CCA programme.

This confirmation makes GA-ASI the third company in the list to confirm their work on a USN CCA design. Anduril confirmed to Shephard in August 

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

