European CCA programmes see progress as industry narrows in on key flight milestones

Efforts from industry to offer Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) platforms for European loyal wingman requirements are ramping up, with several uncrewed aerial aircraft flight tests planned for this year.

Airbus has said it is preparing two Kratos Valkyrie uncrewed aircraft for flight tests, equipping the uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) with its European Multiplatform Autonomous Reconfigurable and Secure (MARS) system.

The pair of CCAs are due to fly “later this year”, according to Airbus, with the company working “full throttle” to offer an operational CCA to the German Air Force by the end of 2029. The CCA will be designed