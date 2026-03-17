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European CCA programmes see progress as industry narrows in on key flight milestones

17th March 2026 - 16:35 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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Airbus is currently preparing two Valkyries for their first flight with its European mission system. (Photo: Airbus)

European defence firms including Airbus, Helsing, General Atomics and Anduril are accelerating development and testing of collaborative combat aircraft to meet Germany’s loyal wingman requirement, targeting operational deployment by the end of the decade.

Efforts from industry to offer Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) platforms for European loyal wingman requirements are ramping up, with several uncrewed aerial aircraft flight tests planned for this year.

Airbus has said it is preparing two Kratos Valkyrie uncrewed aircraft for flight tests, equipping the uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) with its European Multiplatform Autonomous Reconfigurable and Secure (MARS) system.

The pair of CCAs are due to fly “later this year”, according to Airbus, with the company working “full throttle” to offer an operational CCA to the German Air Force by the end of 2029. The CCA will be designed

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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