Elbit Systems discloses Iron Beam update and work on laser solution for IAF
Israel-based defense contractor Elbit Systems has reported strong second quarter results for 2025, which saw the company record an order backlog of US$23.8 billion, with the firm’s executives also providing updates on core programmes such as Iron Beam and a newly developed solution for the Israeli Air Force (IAF).
The results, the company stated, were primarily driven by the increase in Precision Guided Munition sales to Israel and countries in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) sales to Europe. According to Elbit Systems, growth in revenue for Israel and Europe were the largest for the period at 33%
