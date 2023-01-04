Egypt upgrades to latest Chinook model

The US Army has awarded Boeing a $426 million FMS contract to produce 12 new CH-47F Chinooks for the Egyptian Air Force, the company announced on 3 January.

Delivery of the new aircraft is expected to begin in 2026 and the new F models will replace Egypt’s fleet of CH-47Ds.

The North African country currently operates 19 Chinook D-models.

Initially fielded in 2007, the CH-47F provides increased situational awareness through the Common Avionics Architecture System, enhanced crew safety through the Digital Advanced Flight Control System and reduced maintenance requirements through the machined airframe.

The latest Chinook model also has advanced cargo-handling capabilities.

‘The F-model aircraft will enhance Egypt’s Chinook capabilities and help effectively accomplish its heavy-lift objectives,’ said Ken Eland, vice president and CH-47 programme manager.

‘Boeing’s partnership with the Egyptian Air Force remains strong as we continue to work together to modernize their fleet,’ he continued.

The Chinook F model is expected to remain the US Army's primary heavy-lift helicopter until the late 2030s.