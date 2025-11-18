Dubai Airshow 2025: Embraer strengthens C-390 UAE bid with completion centre plans

Embraer Defense and Security has revealed its intent to open a C-390 Millennium completion facility in the UAE, should it win its bid to replace the UAE Air Force’s ageing C-130H aircraft.

The newly unveiled plans replace the company’s previous pitch for a C-390 Millennium final assembly line in Saudi Arabia, announced at the Dubai Airshow in 2023.

When asked if Embraer would still consider opening another centre in the Middle East, Embraer Defense and Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said: “From my perspective, [for the C-390] there is no space to have two completion centres in the region. We