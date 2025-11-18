To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Dubai Airshow 2025: Embraer strengthens C-390 UAE bid with completion centre plans

Dubai Airshow 2025: Embraer strengthens C-390 UAE bid with completion centre plans

18th November 2025 - 11:27 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Dubai, UAE

RSS

Embraer forecasts strong sales potential for the C-390 Millennium in the Middle East. (Photo: Embraer)

The proposals, along with a recent MoU signed with local industry, move the company another step forward in its bid to replace the UAE’s ageing transport aircraft.

Embraer Defense and Security has revealed its intent to open a C-390 Millennium completion facility in the UAE, should it win its bid to replace the UAE Air Force’s ageing C-130H aircraft.

The newly unveiled plans replace the company’s previous pitch for a C-390 Millennium final assembly line in Saudi Arabia, announced at the Dubai Airshow in 2023.

When asked if Embraer would still consider opening another centre in the Middle East, Embraer Defense and Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said: “From my perspective, [for the C-390] there is no space to have two completion centres in the region. We

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us