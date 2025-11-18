Dubai Airshow 2025: Embraer strengthens C-390 UAE bid with completion centre plans
Embraer Defense and Security has revealed its intent to open a C-390 Millennium completion facility in the UAE, should it win its bid to replace the UAE Air Force’s ageing C-130H aircraft.
The newly unveiled plans replace the company’s previous pitch for a C-390 Millennium final assembly line in Saudi Arabia, announced at the Dubai Airshow in 2023.
When asked if Embraer would still consider opening another centre in the Middle East, Embraer Defense and Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said: “From my perspective, [for the C-390] there is no space to have two completion centres in the region. We
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Viper Shield electronic warfare suite for F-16s enters low-rate initial production
The L3Harris Viper Shield is seen as a key component in keeping the newest generation of F-16s up to date and providing a retrofit capability to earlier aircraft.
-
Could the Middle East be the next target for the F-35A?
The Pentagon has indicated a growing willingness to export advanced US defence technology to nations in the Middle East – excluding Israel – resulting in new and resumed talks with Saudi Arabia and Turkey respectively.
-
Dubai Airshow 2025: Boeing’s KC-46 upgraded vision system progresses with first test flight
The KC-46 Pegasus is also a key platform that Boeing is pushing for the Middle East, with the manufacturer expressing optimism regarding its regional prospects.