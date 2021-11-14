Dubai Airshow 2021: Israeli firm showcases glass cockpit display

LAD display demonstrator (circled) for UH-60 Black Hawk. (Photo: Nir-Or)

Nir-Or exhibits Large Area Display for fixed-wing and rotary-wing cockpits.

Systems integrator Nir-Or — one of the Israeli companies exhibiting at the Dubai Airshow for the first time on 14-20 November — is showcasing its latest glass cockpit display for military users.

The Large Area Display (LAD) is a main flight display with full dual-redundant screens ‘showing both the avionics panel and other flight or mission-specific operational features’, Nir-Or stated in a press release.

Designed specifically for airborne applications, the 50.8cm x 20.3cm screen provides a dynamic viewing range from full sunlight reading to night operation with NVG compatibility.

Features include an illuminated bezel keyboard with optical multi-touchscreen functionality, showing graphic symbology and other flight-specific operational features.

Nir-Or also claimed that LAD ‘supports multiple video inputs to meet mission needs’.

At the Dubai Airshow, the company is also exhibiting a LAD demonstrator for the UH-60 Black Hawk and an AH-64D Apache Longbow gunner display that was upgraded specially for the Israeli Air Force.