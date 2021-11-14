Dubai Airshow 2021: Israeli firm showcases glass cockpit display

ROK awards Elbit Systems $74 million munitions contract
Elbit Systems continues to gain awards in the Asia-Pacific region as South Korea orders airborne munitions.
Systems integrator Nir-Or — one of the Israeli companies exhibiting at the Dubai Airshow for the first time on 14-20 November — is showcasing its latest glass cockpit display for military users.
The Large Area Display (LAD) is a main flight display with full dual-redundant screens ‘showing both the avionics panel and other flight or mission-specific operational features’, Nir-Or stated in a press release.
Designed specifically for airborne applications, the 50.8cm x 20.3cm screen provides a dynamic viewing range from full sunlight reading to night operation with NVG compatibility.
Features include an illuminated bezel keyboard with optical multi-touchscreen functionality, showing graphic symbology and other flight-specific operational features.
Nir-Or also claimed that LAD ‘supports multiple video inputs to meet mission needs’.
At the Dubai Airshow, the company is also exhibiting a LAD demonstrator for the UH-60 Black Hawk and an AH-64D Apache Longbow gunner display that was upgraded specially for the Israeli Air Force.
Northrop Grumman has completed work for the US MDA on the development of satellites intended to track and target enemy missiles.
Lithuania is donating an L-39ZA Albatross trainer/light attack aircraft to Ukraine.
The first of two KC-390s for Hungary is scheduled for delivery in 2024.
Rohde & Schwarz says it is undertaking substantial upgrades of its Transportable Air Operations Tower.
Turkish Aerospace has converted a target drone into a kamikaze aircraft — but there is no sign yet of a timeline for entry into service.