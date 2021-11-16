Dubai Airshow 2021: Halcon guidance kits may be destined for Super Tucano

Thai army is developing a MALE UCAV
Thailand is developing an indigenous armed UAV, with the first system due to be handed over in 2022.
UAE-based Halcon is to explore opportunities to integrate its systems onto the Embraer EMB-314 (A-29) Super Tucano aircraft, the EDGE subsidiary announced on 15 November.
A collaboration agreement between Embraer and Halcon will see the latter offer its precision-guidance kits for installation on the Super Tucano light attack aircraft.
Halcon develops and produces drop-launched, unpropelled, precision-guidance kit systems that ‘incorporate aerodynamic tail controls to guide down-range, cross-range, and back-range’, the company noted in a statement released during the Dubai Airshow 2021. ‘These air-to-surface kits provide guided delivery for NATO STD warheads of Mk-81 and Mk-82 [bombs], as well as purpose-designed warheads with the Desert Sting [high-altitude drop-launched, un-propelled guided kit ] series from 5kg to 25kg.’
The UAE was reportedly interested in procuring the Super Tucano as long ago as 2010 but it seems that interest waned and the country may wish to meet its turboprop attack aircraft needs with a locally developed solution.
