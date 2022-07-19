To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Delivering the future of air dominance (Studio)

19th July 2022 - 20:36 GMT | by Studio

RSS
Raytheon Technologies is highlighting its air dominance capabilities at the Farnborough International Airshow.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

For the US and its allies, air dominance is assured by a range of next-generation effectors and sensors.

Shephard Studio speaks with Maj Gen.(Ret) Jon Norman, VP of Requirements and Capabilities, Air Power, at Raytheon MIssiles & Defense about the capabilities that are most critical to controlling the air space.

Meanwhile, Eric Ditmars, President of Secure Sensor Solutions at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, outlines the capabilities RI&S offers to enable air dominance.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Raytheon Technologies at Farnborough International Airshow 2022 (Studio)

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us