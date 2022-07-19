Delivering the future of air dominance (Studio)
For the US and its allies, air dominance is assured by a range of next-generation effectors and sensors.
Shephard Studio speaks with Maj Gen.(Ret) Jon Norman, VP of Requirements and Capabilities, Air Power, at Raytheon MIssiles & Defense about the capabilities that are most critical to controlling the air space.
Meanwhile, Eric Ditmars, President of Secure Sensor Solutions at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, outlines the capabilities RI&S offers to enable air dominance.
