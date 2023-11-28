To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DARPA moves to next stage of fast cruise VTOL

28th November 2023 - 14:54 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Bell plans to build on its previous X-plane work. (Image: Bell Textron)

DARPA and SOCOM's SPRINT programme, an effort to create an X-plane to demonstrate the key technologies to enable a combination of aircraft speed and runway independence, has moved to the next phase.

Two companies involved in DARPA's Speed and Runway Independent Technologies (SPRINT) project, largely an effort to investigate technologies around combining aircraft speed and runway independence, have released details of their offerings.

DARPA has described the programme as ‘a proof-of-concept technology demonstrator and its flight test programme seeks to validate enabling technologies and integrated concepts that can be scaled to different size military aircraft’.

The solicitation to bidders states that the aircraft should be able to cruise at more than 741kph and carry a load of 2,267kg. It needs to be able to operate at between 4,572m and 9,144m and hover in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us