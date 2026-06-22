BAE Systems subsidiary Callen-Lenz has highlighted the operational use of its recently unveiled Nyan one-way-effector (OWE), which took place months ahead of Farnborough Airshow.

According to Callen-Lenz CEO Matt Foster, “thousands” of Nyans are already in operational use with another unnamed customer in the “east”, which Shephard believes to be Ukraine.

The OWE was also trialled by the British Army, 26 Regiment Royal Artillery, in Estonia in May 2026 during Exercise Spring Storm and is currently confirmed as “in use” with the British Army. The Nyan OWE was linked into Project Asgard, Foster also confirmed.

The Nyan OWE, according to the CEO,