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Callen-Lenz pushes ahead with Nyan OWE as it hails operational success

22nd June 2026 - 12:50 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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The Nyan OWE in use with the 26 Regiment Royal Artillery in Estonia. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The one-way-effector uncrewed aerial vehicle has also been tested by the British Army, following on from its contract award notice in February 2026.

BAE Systems subsidiary Callen-Lenz has highlighted the operational use of its recently unveiled Nyan one-way-effector (OWE), which took place months ahead of Farnborough Airshow.

According to Callen-Lenz CEO Matt Foster, “thousands” of Nyans are already in operational use with another unnamed customer in the “east”, which Shephard believes to be Ukraine.

The OWE was also trialled by the British Army, 26 Regiment Royal Artillery, in Estonia in May 2026 during Exercise Spring Storm and is currently confirmed as “in use” with the British Army. The Nyan OWE was linked into Project Asgard, Foster also confirmed.

The Nyan OWE, according to the CEO,

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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