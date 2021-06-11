Boeing gains extra FMS contract for Saudi missiles

F/A-18C Hornet pictured with an AGM-84 SLAM-ER under its right wing. (Photo: USN/NAWCWD)

Contract modification for Boeing covers support for the AGM-84H obsolescence redesign programme in Saudi Arabia.

Boeing is providing Saudi Arabia with support materiel for the procurement of 36 data link pods and containers for the Stand-Off Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER), the US DoD announced on 10 June.

Work on the $78.36 million FMS contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command will be completed by December 2026.

The modification exercises an option in support of the SLAM-ER obsolescence redesign programme for Saudi Arabia, the DoD added.

In May 2020, Boeing received a $1.97 billion FMS contract to provide non-recurring engineering associated with the SLAM-ER obsolescence redesign effort, as well as the production and delivery of 650 SLAM-ER missiles for Saudi Arabia.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the AGM-84H SLAM-ER has a 500lb warhead, an IR sensor system, a data link and a modified GPS receiver. The missile employs numerous operating modes which make it effective against a broad range of targets.