Boeing gains extra FMS contract for Saudi missiles

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Boeing is providing Saudi Arabia with support materiel for the procurement of 36 data link pods and containers for the Stand-Off Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER), the US DoD announced on 10 June.
Work on the $78.36 million FMS contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command will be completed by December 2026.
The modification exercises an option in support of the SLAM-ER obsolescence redesign programme for Saudi Arabia, the DoD added.
In May 2020, Boeing received a $1.97 billion FMS contract to provide non-recurring engineering associated with the SLAM-ER obsolescence redesign effort, as well as the production and delivery of 650 SLAM-ER missiles for Saudi Arabia.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the AGM-84H SLAM-ER has a 500lb warhead, an IR sensor system, a data link and a modified GPS receiver. The missile employs numerous operating modes which make it effective against a broad range of targets.
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.