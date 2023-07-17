Australia, UK, US join forces on E-7 Wedgetail development
The RAF, the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the USAF signed a joint vision statement on the first day of the Royal International Air Tattoo 2023 to establish a common intent to jointly work on development of their respective E-7 Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft (AEW&C).
The document was signed by leaders of the three air forces on 14 July at RAF Fairford.
The trilateral agreement will see the nations working together for mutual benefit through cooperation relating to Wedgetail capability development, evaluation and testing, interoperability, sustainment, operations, training and safety.
The UK Chief of the Air
