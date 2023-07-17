To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia, UK, US join forces on E-7 Wedgetail development

17th July 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

﻿The E-7 incorporates the Northrop Grumman Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array radar. Pictured is an RAAF E-7 Wedgetail landing (Photo: US DoD)

The agreement signed by Australia, the UK and the US signifies a commitment to cooperation on E-7 Airborne Early Warning and Control capability development, testing, interoperability, operations, and training.

The RAF, the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the USAF signed a joint vision statement on the first day of the Royal International Air Tattoo 2023 to establish a common intent to jointly work on development of their respective E-7 Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft (AEW&C).

The document was signed by leaders of the three air forces on 14 July at RAF Fairford.

The trilateral agreement will see the nations working together for mutual benefit through cooperation relating to Wedgetail capability development, evaluation and testing, interoperability, sustainment, operations, training and safety.

The UK Chief of the Air

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us