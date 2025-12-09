To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Australia invests extra A$1.4 billion in MQ-28A Ghost Bat after successful missile fire test

Australia invests extra A$1.4 billion in MQ-28A Ghost Bat after successful missile fire test

9th December 2025 - 14:15 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The MQ-28A Ghost Bat missile firing tests took place at the Woomera Range Complex. (Photo: Boeing Defence Australia)

The investment includes new contracts for six MQ-28A Ghost Bat aircraft, as well as provisional funds to invest in the development of a Block 3 prototype.

Australia has said it will invest A$1.4 billion (US$930 million) with Boeing Defence Australia to transition the MQ-28A Ghost Bat into a “fully operational war-fighting asset” for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

The investment includes contracts for six Block 2 MQ-28A Ghost Bat aircraft, as well as funding for the development of a Block 3 prototype.

The contract decision follows Boeing successfully completing its first missile fire test using an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile from the MQ-28A against a drone target.

According to Boeing, the mission involved teaming between the MQ-28A, E-7A and the F/A-18F Super Hornet, with the E-7A

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us