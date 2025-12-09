Australia invests extra A$1.4 billion in MQ-28A Ghost Bat after successful missile fire test
Australia has said it will invest A$1.4 billion (US$930 million) with Boeing Defence Australia to transition the MQ-28A Ghost Bat into a “fully operational war-fighting asset” for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).
The investment includes contracts for six Block 2 MQ-28A Ghost Bat aircraft, as well as funding for the development of a Block 3 prototype.
The contract decision follows Boeing successfully completing its first missile fire test using an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile from the MQ-28A against a drone target.
According to Boeing, the mission involved teaming between the MQ-28A, E-7A and the F/A-18F Super Hornet, with the E-7A
