Australia and Japan concurrently launch new space groups

South Korea to receive training systems for P-8A Poseidon
Boeing is providing hardware for South Korean aircrew and maintenance personnel training with the P-8A Poseidon MPA.
Coincidentally, Australia’s and Japan’s militaries both inaugurated new space groups within the space of a few days in efforts to take advantage of the ultimate ‘high ground’ in the air and space domains.
Australia’s Defence Space Command began formal operations on 22 March, after being established on 18 January 2022. It incorporates personnel from all three defence services, plus defence civilians and industry contractors, and works alongside the existing Australian Space Agency.
The Defence Space Command is not currently a space force such as that adopted by the US military on 20 December 2019, although Defence Minister Peter Dutton did
Australia continues to make progress with its cutting-edge programme to deliver a fighter-type UAV.
Russia has released videos of two reported uses of hypersonic missiles to strike Ukrainian positions, which marks the first recorded use of the system during any conflict.
Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems lay the keel of New Zealand’s first P-8A aircraft.
Egypt looks set to acquire F-15 Advanced Eagle fighter jets as the Su-35 may be out of the picture.
While China continues to field multiple new aircraft types, the lack of military partners it can fight alongside nevertheless places Beijing at a disadvantage.